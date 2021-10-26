Connect with us

Anne Waiguru Joins DP Ruto`s UDA Party

Waiguru meets Wiliam Ruto at his resident
KDRTV NEWS: Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru joins the UDA party after claiming a comprehensive consultation with his county residents.

The governor is seeking to defend her position incoming 2022 elections.

The governor made up her mind after meeting DP on Tuesday morning in his official residents in Karen.

“Wale watu ambao tunatuhudumia kule mashinani wote wametuambia chama ni UDA na form ni hustler na mpango ni bottom-up…,” said Waiguru at Karen.

Anne Waiguru was accompanied by about 23 Kirinyaga Members of the County Assembly.

Waiguru accompanied by more than 23 MCAs to DP Rutos resident

The Kirinyaga claims that she has decided to join the UDA party after having comprehensive consultation with her residents.

However, the Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has vowed to contest for the governor of Kiringayaga county despite Anne Waiguru joining UDA.

Ngirici said she would not allow agents of UDA to advise her to step down.

Ngirici said she had remained loyal to UDA, and she believes that that loyalty will pay her.

Political temperatures have risen higher, and ODM’sODM’sa Odinga and DP Ruto take their campaigns to various parts of the country.

