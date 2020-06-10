Anne Waiguru Moves To Court To Stop Her Impeachment

(KDRTV)-The besieged Kirinyanga governor Anne Waiguru has sought the help of the court to stop her impeachment motion

KDRTV has seen a certificate of urgency filed on Wednesday, June 10, where the county boss also asked the court to tender a conservatory orders barring any other authority from deliberating or acting upon her impeachment

According to our previous reports, 23 members of Kirinyaga assembly had voted to impeach Waiguru after accusing her of violation of constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

However, there are uproar hinting that the senate my save governor Waiguru.

More to follow…