Another Tanga Tanga Lawmaker Declines New Govt Job

(KDRTV) – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has written a letter to Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata informing him that he will not be taking up his new role as a member of the Powers and Privileges Committee of the house.

Cherargei was appointed to the committee after being stripped off his role as the Chair of the Justice and Legal Committee on Tuesday. He is one of the four Tanga Tanga Senators who were dewhipped from committees for allegedly going against the party to defend the ouster of former Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki.

Cherargei follows in the footsteps of his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen who declined to take over his appointment a member of the Devolution Committee.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Cherargei lamented about how the party was punishing a section of members and leaving out the others.

He questioned why Nominated Jubilee MP Maina Kamanda and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru were not punished for campaigning for ODM candidate Imran Okoth in November last year.

Read Also: Ledama Headed for a Bigger Role After Making Peace with Raila

‘I do not mind being removed from JLAC. If you want to promote party discipline, start with those who campaigned against the Jubilee candidate in Kibra,” Cherargei told Wahiga Mwaura.

Despite declining the new roles, Tanga Tanga Senators have insisted that they will not be leaving Jubilee because it is their home.