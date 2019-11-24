AP Officer Among Gangsters Killed In Botched Robbery in Ruaraka

An Administration Police Officer was among two gangsters killed on Friday, November 22, for assertedly attempting to rob a Nigerian Nationals at gunpoint.

Police Constable Daniel Etiang together with a tax driver was shot dead at Ruaraka Court Complex building in Kiambaa, Kiambu County, while other two escaped with serious gun wounds

Police officers responded to a tip-off, and when they asked the gang to surrender, they fire at the police officers, and that is when the shoot up ensued, leaving the two dead.

“Upon being challenged to surrender, they started shooting at the officers where a shoot out ensued and two of the four robbers were killed,” read a police report.

The officer recovered one pistol loaded with ten bullets.

After carrying out a probe, the police officers revealed that the two killed include a taxi driver and Administration Officer.

However, the police have said that they have launched a manhunt of the two robbers who escaped with serious gun wounds.

reportedly, it is not clear whether the escapees are civilians or police officers. However, they were suspected to be police officers due to their intelligence.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kihara level five hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem