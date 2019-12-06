At Least 11 Passengers Dead as Al Shabaab Attack Mandera Bound Bus

At least 11 passengers are feared dead following a suspected terror attack on a Mandera bound bus.

The attack happened at around 5PM between Kutulo and Wargadud in Wajir County.

11 passengers in a Mandera-bound bus killed by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists at Kutulo in Wajir, police pursuing attackers. — Ali 'Mwamvita' Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) December 6, 2019

Wajir County police boss Stephen Ngetich confirmed the incident, saying that special forces have been deployed to pursue the gunmen.

“I can confirm that a group of armed men ambushed a bus that was travelling to Mandera this (Friday) evening, we are yet to get information on the number of casualties,” he said.

The number of passengers in the Madini bus has not been established.

