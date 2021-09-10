AU Suspends Guinea After Military Coup

KDRTV NEWS: Days after Ecowas regional bloc suspended Guinea, African Union (AU) has also suspended the country following a military coup.

This news was confirmed after the African Union`s Political Affairs Peace and Security department posted it on their Twitter account.

#AUPSC:Council,in accordance w/ z relevant #AU instruments,decides to suspend the Republic of #Guinea from all AU activities/decisionmaking bodies;Calls on #UNSC to endorse z final #ECOWAS Communiqué,also endorsed by PSC;Calls on @AUC_MoussaFaki to engage w/ s/holders in z Region pic.twitter.com/ipQrl8icv1 — African Union Political Affairs Peace and Security (@AUC_PAPS) September 10, 2021

KDRTV noted that Ecowas suspended the country from participating in the decision-making processes.

The bloc did not impose any sanction on the country. However, it said that they were not done with Guinea after the successful military coup.

The Ecowas ministers had held a meeting in Guinea`s capital Conakry to talk to the junta to restore constitutional order.

However, many Guinea citizens are happy about the junta and have been celebrating together with the coup military.

The coup leader Col. Mammady said that it seized power following rampant corruption and mismanagement in President Alpha Conde’s administration.

Many residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the regime of Mr. Conde in his third term following corruption and mismanagement

The UN also condemned the ouster and detention of President Conde and called for his immediate release.

Despite the calls, the junta still detains the president and promises to form a unity government in weeks.

The coup leaders replaced all ministers with military commanders.

All the bank accounts belonging to public institutions and those of the ousted cabinet have been frozen.

The military said they took such steps to protected public resources and to root out corruption.