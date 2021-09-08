Connect with us

Guinea: Coup Leaders Releases Dozens Of Prisoners

Military leaders who seized power in Guinea have released about 80 prisoners who were of opponents of ousted President Alpha Conde

Coup leaders in Guinea have speaken after meeting ousted cabinet from former President Alpha Condes government
KDRTV NEWS: Coup leaders who seized power in Guinea have released at least 80 prisoners ahead of the West African bloc ECOWAS.

The bloc has called a meeting to discuss the fate of the Guinea coup and the political transition in Mali.

The summit will be held virtually on Wednesday.

KDRTV noted that the prisoners were fierce critics of the ousted President Alpha Conde.

READ ALSO: Guinea: Coup Leaders Pledges Unity Governemnt

The leaders have accused the ousted presidents of rampant corruption and human rights abuses as well as mismanagement.

The junta had replaced all the ousted cabinet members with military commanders, and ministers were ordered against traveling outside the country.

Many international communities had condemned the junta over the coup and the detention of President Alpha Conde.

The Junta promised to form a unity government in weeks. However, they had ordered the airline to resume operation in the country.

They also gave greenling to mining companies to continue with their operations.

READ ALSO: UN Condemns Coup, Orders Immediate Release Of Guinea President

Guinea youth celebrated the military for ousting President Alpha Conde despite the complaints by the international community.

Guinea is considered the world’s second producer of bauxite, accounting for an of the world`s aluminum production industry.

