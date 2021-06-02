Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

AU Suspends Mali Following Military Coup, Threatens Sanctions

AU, ECOWAS suspends Mali after two military coups in nine months

By

Published

Mali has been suspended from African Union
Mali has been suspended from African Union

KDRTV NEWS: The African Union (AU) has suspended the membership of Mali after two military coups in nine months.

The Union is also planning to impose sanctions on the country if the civilian-led government is not restored.

This was according to the statement that was made by the union on Tuesday.

According to our previous reports, the military of Mali arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week and forced them to resign.

READ ALSO: Mali Coup Leader Col. Goita Declares Himself President

The previous administration was ousted last week following a military coup organized by Col. Assimi Goita who is the current interim President of Mali.

KDRTV has also learned that the West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS also had suspended Mali on Sunday.

ECOWAS has suspended Mali after the last August’s coup however it reinstated its members after a new civilian-led transitional government was announced.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021