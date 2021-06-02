AU Suspends Mali Following Military Coup, Threatens Sanctions

KDRTV NEWS: The African Union (AU) has suspended the membership of Mali after two military coups in nine months.
The Union is also planning to impose sanctions on the country if the civilian-led government is not restored.
This was according to the statement that was made by the union on Tuesday.
According to our previous reports, the military of Mali arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week and forced them to resign.
READ ALSO: Mali Coup Leader Col. Goita Declares Himself President
The previous administration was ousted last week following a military coup organized by Col. Assimi Goita who is the current interim President of Mali.
KDRTV has also learned that the West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS also had suspended Mali on Sunday.
ECOWAS has suspended Mali after the last August’s coup however it reinstated its members after a new civilian-led transitional government was announced.