Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Azimio Halloooo! Joe Nyokabi Lands A Lucrative Deal Days After Trending

By

Published

Joe Nyokabi became an internet sensation after mimicking Martha Karua. Joe’s clip was trending especially in Tiktok. His 15 seconds of fame gave him over 700,000 views on his Tik tok.

However, his fortune began when he was privileged to meet Martha Karua, the Azimio presidential running mate. “It was a pleasure meeting Nyokabi, a young creative from my home county of Kirinyaga. Thank you, Joe (Wachira) for giving us much-needed laughter and reminding us that indeed, Raila ni msarendo,” Karua tweeted.

Earlier today, speaking to one local media station, Pancras Karema who is the CEO of Expedition Maasai safaris announced that they had entered into a long contract with Joe Nyokabi.

Pancras Karema the co founder and Chief Executive Officers of Expedition Masai Safaris

Pancras Karema the co-founder and Chief Executive Officers of Expedition Masai Safaris

“We have given him a contract. We thrive in research and marketing through trends. When this guy came up and we saw that whatever he was doing was sensational, we offered him a deal and now we are working with him. We have just started the partnership which will last this season that is roughly three months,” stated Pancras.

Nyokabi however, has already started working with the company to market them. He was seen jumping into a video, ‘Haroo, Wakenya tuko pamoja? to promote the company’s new service.

Also read Martha Karua Reveals What Azimio Will Be Doing Before June Ends That Will Either Make It or Break It

In the deal, Nyokabi’s job will be coming up with a smart parody to recommend packages offered by the company.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020