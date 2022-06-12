Martha Karua Reveals What Azimio Will Be Doing Before June Ends That Will Either Make It or Break It

Azimio La Umoja coalition will select candidates who will represent the alliance in the upcoming elections before the end of this month in areas where the coalition has more than 1 candidate running for a seat.

This is to prevent vote fragmentation that could give their opponents an advantage.

According to the coalition’s deputy presidential candidate, Martha Karua, consolidation of the candidates will also allow the alliance to campaign more effectively for its candidates.

There are 26 parties in the coalition, with the majority of them fielding candidates for most elective offices.

Karua, on the other hand, sought to reassure candidates that the selection process would be transparent and that they would be fully involved.

“As a coalition, we have to get the strongest candidate to ensure we win in most of the positions but candidates should not be afraid, the process will include everybody,” She says.

Karua who was speaking in Muranga County during a meeting with community health workers organized by Gubernatorial aspirant Jamleck Kamau also defended herself on why she joined the Azimio camp.

“You had me say earlier that I was looking for a team that I could work with, people who are faithful to the interests of Kenyans. After searching for some time, I realized Azimio had enough leaders with a history of fighting for Kenyans,” she said.

“Stop giving the excuse that we promised someone something. If someone got promised some things, it is not the end of the world. I was also promised things in 2013 and 2017 and I got nothing,” she added.

She claimed Raila was the one who came to former President Mwai Kibaki’s rescue in 2002 and supported President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2018 ‘handshake’ to restore peace in the country.

Karua was in the company of MPs Peter Kimari (Mathioya), Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga) and Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo), and aspirants vying through Azimio La Umoja member parties.

