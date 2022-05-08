Azimio Panel To Only Engage Willing Applicants In Raila’s Running Mate Position

Recently, Raila had set a panel to interview his running mate. Several names were forwarded to the panel. However, Kalonzo requested to have a sit-down with Uhuru and Raila rather than being interviewed.

Nonetheless, the panel settled on only engaging the willing applicants in the interview.

Additionally, the panel led by Noah Wekesa, said on Saturday, May 7, that it will not spend any more time on waiting for other candidates to participate. The panel cited that it will continue with the process of interviewing the present applicants.

However, apart from Wiper leader Kalonzo, other names that were forwarded include Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, Governor Hassan Ali Joho, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, KANU’s Gideon Moi, and former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth.

On the other hand, as Kalonzo and his supporters remain determined that he will not face the selection panel. However, other applicants were willing to get interviewed.

Karua’s deputy secretary announced that Karua will attend tommorows interview.

“We also confirm Karua’s willingness and request to appear before the esteemed selection panel on Monday, May 9, 2022,” Narc-Kenya’s deputy secretary general, Asha Bashir wrote.

