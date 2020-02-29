Baba Should Admit Uhuru Beat Him In 2017, If BBI Is Valid- Murkomen

Senate majority leader and the Elgeyo Market Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has challenged the ODM party leader Raila Odinga to admit that President Uhuru Kenyatta indeed defeated him in the 2017 general elections if BBI is meant to unit Kenyans.

The Senator who was speaking during the Meru BBI rally, bashed politicians who are hypocrites and using and could be using BBI forums person interests.

Murkomen who is a close ally to the Deputy President Wiliam Ruto has been a key critique of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying that some politicians are diverting the objectives of BBI for the self-gain.

Murkomen who shortly left the podium after he was given chance to talk during the forum said that the politicians pushing for BBI should be true to Kenyans

He thus reiterated that the unity of the country will only commence after Raila Odinga has admitted that he was indeed defeated in the 2017 elections and that Uhuru Kenya is not “Kifaranga cha computer”

The act of Murkomen to exit the rally shortly after making a speech angered many Kenyans who blasted him for intending to ruin the BBI rally.

According to our previous reports, Murkomen has faulted the previous BBI rally saying that the utterances made during the event were meant to divide Kenyans.