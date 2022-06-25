Connect with us

News

Babu Owino Alleges That UDA Members Are Planning An Attack Against Women In Embakasi

Babu Owino
Babu Owino

Incumbent Embakasi member of parliament Babu Owino has this evening claimed that the UDA members are planning an attack on women and business people in Embakasi East. According to Babu Owino, the attack will be led by Oscar Sudi and Embakasi East MP aspirant Francis Mureithi.

In a leaked screenshot shared by Babu Owino on his official Facebook page, Mureithi was asked to organize young youths by giving them T-shirts written Babu Owino as they attack women.

However, Mr. Mureithi agreed to the plans. According to the ‘leaked screenshot’ shared by Embakasi Mp Babu Owino, Mureithi is aiming at getting sympathy votes. The plan was further aimed at tainting Babu Owino’s name.

Screenshot 2022 06 25 23 10 06 44

Screenshot of conversation shared by Babu Owino

On the other hand, the plan was to remain a secret and that no one would know anything about it.

Chaos at jacaranda

A few days ago, chaos was witnessed on the Jacaranda grounds where Ruto blamed Raila for the attack.

“Mr. Kitendawili, the lord of violence, has done it again: Hired innocent, desperate & jobless young people,” Ruto said in a Tweet.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hon Francis Mureithi 

The Jacaranda grounds had witnessed a standoff between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza supporters with Francis Mureithi, UDA party aspirant for Embakasi East injured by unknown people. The police had to intervene and disperse the crowd using teargas.

Also read Babu Owino- Ruto’s Attack Was Stage-Managed

It all began when two rival parties double booked the venue.  According to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, both events had been canceled due to a double booking with Babu Owino confirming that the Azimio rally has been canceled.

