Babu Owino Threatens To Sue Nation Media Over DJ Evolve Shooting Story

(KDRTV)-Embakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino has threatened to sue the Nation Nation Media Group over DJ Evolve story that was aired on NTV and was also published on its print and online media platforms

Babu Owino through his legal team demanded that the media house to tender public apology within a period of two days and admit liability for “slanderous and libelous statements” on the shooting story

KDRTV understands that on Tuesday, June 29, NTV announced that DJ Evolve who has been recently discharged from hospital after allegedly being shot by the MP is still bedridden and cannot do anything by himself.

According to the story, the DJ has not fully regained his voice and is still struggling to talk during the interview

The MP faulted the media house of defaming him and announcing that he shot and badly injured DJ Evolve in January this year

According to the MP, the media house incited the public against him

“That your story on the plight of Mr Orinda though noble as it shows his improved state, has been used by yourselves to attack, accuse, persecute. reprimand, convict our client in the eyes of the public. The sole intention was indeed to whip up emotions, and incite the public against our client, ” the demand letter dated July 1 reads.

KDRTV understands that the Embakasi MP is out on bail and is facing charges of attempted murder following the shooting incident at the Kilimani`s club