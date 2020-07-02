President Uhuru Meets Western Kenya Leaders Over Development in The Region

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, July 2, met Western leaders to discuss matters development in the region

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Western leaders deliberated on the ongoing government schemes to revive the besieged sugar sector such as Mumias and Nzoia sugar factories

The first in command affirmed to the leaders that the government is committed to reviving the sector by fast defining the implementation of the sugar taskforce report.

The Wednesday meeting took place at the President`s Harambee House Office

KDRTV understands that the Presidential taskforce which is chaired by the Agriculture CS Peter Munya and also Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya came up with several intervention strategies which among them is writing off the debts owed by the millers

So far, the Uhuru`s government through the Ministry of Agriculture has published sugar sector regulations and is also looking forward to strengthening the legal framework to affect the sector`s reforms

Other key Western leaders who were present at the meeting were Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga) and Patrick Khaemba (Trans-Nzoia)

Others include COTU`s Francis Atwoli and Devolution CS Eugine Wamalwa

The president shortly after the meeting awarded a 52-seater bus to the Nzoia Sugar Company Chairman Joash Wamang`oli.

The bus will be used by the Nzoia Sugar Football Club for sporting activities; the president also gave 2 million to the team.

KDRTV understands that the club is sponsored by the Sugar miller