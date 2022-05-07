Connect with us

News

Ban Of Used Mini-buses To Take Effect From July

By

Published

images 30
Port of Mombasa

Recently, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has restricted the importation of used mini-buses, double-decker, and large buses into the country.

This is a move by the government to protect the local assemblers.

unnamed

Used cars awaiting to be sold

However, business people said that their business will be affected since they have been given the notice too soon.
Some people have already ordered the vehicles and they are coming into the country according to the chair of motor vehicles importers association Peter Otieno.

“What happens to the vehicles that people have ordered and are in the high seas coming into the country? Most of these vehicles are used for business and the owners have taken loans to finance the purchase.” said Peter Otieno, Chair, Motor Vehicles Importers Association said.

On the other hand, Isuzu East Africa MD Rita Kavashe stated that they have welcomed the move by the government. She added that they will now have a capacity to meet the local demand. Last year, they produced more than 5000 vehicles.

Additionally, the move by the government will create more job opportunity to the local people.

The ban is set to take place starting from July 1st.

Also read Tips On Getting A Used Car At A Good Price

Nevertheless, used passenger micro-buses of up to seven metres overall length shall continue to be imported.

