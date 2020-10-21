Connect with us

BBI Abolishes the Post of Deputy President

Deputy President's Powers Curtailed in BBI Report

(KDRTV) – Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has asked Kenyans to reject the BBI report because it abolishes the post of Deputy President among other ills.

‘Notably #BBI abolishes the office of deputy president,’ Karua said in a tweet.

She said the BBI wants to create an imperial president with powers to fire the vice president, the prime minister, and his deputies without being questioned.

“BBI proposes the return of the imperial president who will appoint and fire the Vice President, prime minister, deputy prime ministers and ministers,” the former Cabinet Minister said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said that the drafters of BBI could have been attempting to tame Deputy President William Ruto when they awarded more powers to the Prime Minister and his deputies.

“So the BBI Constitutional Amendment Proposes that we retain a Deputy President who is the running mate of President and then appoint a PM with Deputies who will enjoy more powers than the donkey (DP) who fought for votes. Someone thinks WSR will be DP forever,” Murkomen wondered.

According to BBI proposals, the President shall, within seven days after being sworn in, appoint a Prime Minister from the Majority party or coalition in parliament. The PM will be the leader of government business in the national assembly. He will also oversee the government’s legislative agenda in parliament and supervise the execution of functions of ministries and government departments.

The President may also assign the PM to chair Cabinet Committee meetings.

