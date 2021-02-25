Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Betty Kyalo Announces New TV Job

Avatar

By

Published

EvD6atxXcAUAwIg
Betty Kyallo

(KDRTV) – Celebrated media personality Betty Kyallo has hinted that she will be returning to the TV screen next month.

Betty shared a picture of herself standing outside the Standard Media offices with the caption see you on March 7.

This means the TV girl, who has been away from the screens, is returning to KTN from next weekend.

Betty left KTN in August 2018 after being poached by the Kenyatta family-owned K24.

She hosted the Weekend with Betty Bulletin on Fridays, the show was known for the Upclose with Betty Kyallo segment, which used to showcase interviews with prominent personalities at their homes and places of work.

Read Also: Hassan Joho and Betty Kyallo! Why the Relationship Never Worked

However, Betty unceremoniously left K24 in May last year following a fall out with the management over finances.

She is alleged to have been part of a team of senior journalists who refused new financial terms introduced by the company following the COVID-19 pandemic which negatively impacted media houses.

Mediamax, the company which owns K24, later fired most journalists among them Milele FM’s Felix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalango. Jalango and Betty are close buddies.

Betty returns to KTN at a time the station is restructuring its newsroom. She is likely to be a direct replacement for Grace Kuria who left to join CGTN at the beginning of the year.

KTN also recently rehired Ken Mijungu who was fired from NTV during the pandemic.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party

News

Muranga MCAs Now want Kangata’s Head

(KDRTV) – Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata has been on the spot for all the wrong reasons this year. It all started after a controversial...

2 days ago
EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb

News

Dp Ruto Told His MCAs To Approve BBI Bill?

DP Ruto suffers a massive blow as Bomet County Assembly unanimously to pass BBI bill

1 day ago
railaodinga1 railaodinga1

News

Raila Hits at Ruto after Big Win on Super Tuesday

ODM leader Raila Odinga has taken a  swipe at DP William Ruto after the BBI Bill passed the 24 county assembly threshold, moving Kenyans...

2 days ago
Eu k4c XMAA TI0 1 Eu k4c XMAA TI0 1

News

William Ruto Meets Viral Murang’a Grandma who Publicly Opposed BBI

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday hosted an elderly Murang’a grandma who was caught on camera opposing the BBI report. Margaret Njambi...

21 hours ago