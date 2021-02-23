Biden: American Covid Deaths Higher Than World War I, Vietnam War Combined

(KDRTV)-The US President Joe Biden has led America in mourning the deaths of 500, 000 Americans from Covid-19.

American is the leading country globally in terms of Covid-19 deaths.

President Joe Biden said that the deaths are higher than in WORLD War I.

“As a nation, we can’t accept such a cruel fate. We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow,” Biden said.

During a candle lighting ceremony, the President ordered and minute of silence outside the White House.

The President also ordered the flag to be lowered high-way in an honor of the deceased Americans.

The US has confirmed 28.1 million infections from Covid-19, the world’s largest record.

“Today I ask all Americans to remember. Remember those we lost and remember those we left behind,” President Biden said, calling for Americans to fight Covid together.

At the White House, the president opened his speech by saying that the Americans who have succumbed to Covid-19 are higher than those who died during the First World War and the Vietnam war combined together.

“Today we mark a truly grim, heartbreaking milestone – 500,071 dead,” he said.

“We often hear people described as ordinary Americans,” he went on to say. “There’s no such thing, there’s nothing ordinary about them. The people we lost were extraordinary. They span generations. Born in America, emigrated to America.”

“So many of them took their final breath alone in America.”

Reports indicate the American Covid-19 situation is taking the right direction despite the higher hospitalization and infections.

The country is also contemplating a full reopening of learning institutions sooner

