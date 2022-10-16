Big Names Whose Lines Were Switched Off By The Communications Authorities of Kenya

Connect with us

Nandi senator Samson Cherargei
Kenyans were expected to register their lines fresh following an order from the communications authority of Kenya. The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) had set Saturday, October 15 as the deadline for SIM card registration countrywide failure to which the lines which did not comply would be switched off. Safaricom, Airtel Kenya and Telkom are the three main lines. 

Most people were shocked, including some of the public figures in Kenya whose lines were switched off for not complying with the registration requirements. Among them too were top politicians whose SIM cards have been deactivated following the October 15, 2022 deadline issued by Telcos.

On Sunday morning, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei lamented on his  social media that his Safaricom line had been switched off.

Ahmednasir Abdullahi

“After 15years of having Safaricom @SafaricomPLC lines they have decided to switch off their services today morning, inconveniencing me,” he tweeted.

The Senator suggested that the country needs a vibrant competitor.

Communication Authority of Kenya

On the other hand, Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi also complained after his line was deactivated despite being a loyal customer for 25 years.

Mutula Kilonzo Jr

“After 2 and half decades of being a loyal customer of @Safaricom_Care they unceremoniously switched off my line this Sunday…tomorrow I will move to one of the competitors and will never use their service again,” he tweeted. However, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo was not left behind. He was a victim too.

Fatuma Gedi

“I suffered the same fate. It took a while to figure out that my line had been barred,” he added. Former Vibrant Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi was another too was also one of those big names whose lines were switched off.

“Same with me Safaricom kwaheri,” she replied to Abdullahi’s tweet.

