Big Wigs Whose Application For PS Jobs Were Rejected

Justina Wamae
Recently, there were 9154 candidates who applied for the principal secretary jobs in an announcement released by the Public Service Commission (PSC). Few were shortlisted among them Former legislator David Ole Sankok.

However, there were a number of bigwigs who failed to meet the PSC cut. Among them was Former nominated Member of Parliament, Wilson Sossion, Laikipia women representative, Cate Waruguru, government spokesperson Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna and Root’s party running mate, Justina Wamae.

On the other hand, applications submitted by President William Ruto’s allies, Irungu Nyakera, EALA MP Simon Mbugua and former Mining Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) John Mosonik were also rejected. Additionally, former MPs Omingo Magara (South Mugirango) Martin Ogindo (Rangwe) and Agostinho Neto(Ndhiwa MP) also failed to meet the qualifications PSC set for the positions. 

Consequently, there were only 585 applicants who were shortlisted and scheduled to face the interview panel. However, the interviews commenced yesterday – October 12, with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati’s wife, Mary Wanyonyi, among those who first appeared for the first interviews.

Also read David Ole Sankok’s Uncertainty Of The Next Job He Applied

Nonetheless, there are those that are yet to face the panel. Those in the list include IEBC commissioner Boya Molu, PSs Esther Koimett (Broadcasting and Telecommunications), Peter Kaberia (Industrialisation) and Julius Jwan (Education). After the interview, the names will be submitted to the President for appointment. One of the prominent people interviewed is David Ole Sankok. After the interview, he said: “The process was okay, the questions were tough, but we are tougher, we have answered all the questions to the best of our knowledge, of course, there is no leakage so I don’t know if I have already passed or not so I am waiting for the results,” Sankok Stated. Additionally, The former legislator was shortlisted under the category of People Living with Disabilities.

