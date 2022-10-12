David Ole Sankok’s Uncertainty Of The Next Job He Applied

Former Nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok was one of those candidates that appeared before the public service commision panel. Sankok made the list of 485 shortlisted candidates from the over 9000 applicants. However, it seems Sankok is having doubts of whether he will be picked or not.

Consequently, Sankok today stated he answered all the questions to the best of his knowledge and he does not know if he already passed since the questions were tough.

“The process was okay, the questions were tough, but we are tougher, we have answered all the questions to the best of our knowledge, of course, there is no leakage so I don’t know if I have already passed or not so I am waiting for the results,” Sankok Stated. Additionally, The former legislator was shortlisted under the category of People Living with Disabilities.

Additionally, Sankok cited that the commission conducted the interview professionally regardless of the party one was supporting.

“PSC carried out interviews professionally, and the best man or woman will be chosen, whether you supported Kenya Kwanza or the other political outfit,” Sankok stated.

Sankok did not go for any elective post last time. He stated that this job is about professionalism and not politics.

“This is not politics for those of us who wanted politics would have been elected through political vehicles called political parties, this one they have nothing to do about political parties and political affiliations, it is about professionalism,” Sankok added.

Subsequently, the shortlisted candidates are expected to be interviewed by the Public Service Commission in an exercise that runs from 12th October 2022.