Big Win for Raila Odinga after Uhuru Meeting With Mt Kenya MCAs

(KDRTV) – Mt Kenya region MCAs have pledged to pass the BBI Bill promptly during a meeting with President Kenyatta at Sagana State Lodge.

Uhuru held a closed door meeting with MCAs from the 10 Mt Kenya meeting on Friday.

The BBI Bill needs to be endorsed by at least 24 county assemblies before it can proceed to the next stage. If all the Mt Kenya County assemblies live by their promise, then the bill is as good as passed.

This is good news for ODM leader Raila Odinga who is the face of BBI and at the forefront of calls for constitutional changes.

It is also a coup for President Kenyatta, especially coming at a time when there have been claims that the BBI report is unpopular in his Mt Kenya backyard.

However, it remains unclear if all the assemblies will approve the bill.

Meru County Assembly members have already issued a warning that they will reject the report because their people have more urgent pressing matters that need to be addressed.

Uhuru is in a 4-day tour of Central Kenya. He will hold a mega convention at Sagana Lodge on Saturday, to chart ways on how to popularize the BBI in the region.

The President is also scheduled to tour several national government projects in the region.