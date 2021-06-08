Connect with us

Bill Gates Used To Switch Cars At Work In Order To Cheat Peacefully

biil

Billionaire Bill Gates would drive to work in a Mercedes Benz and later leave in a Porsche while meeting other girls according to a new report.

Vanity Fair has released a new report in which they exposed the system used by the 65-year-old to cheat on his wife Belinda Gates who filed for divorce on May 4.

Vanity believes he used to switch the cars to cover his tracks while meeting the women.

‘We all assumed that it was when he was with women,’ one Microsoft employee told the magazine.

‘I knew there were many offsite meetings that were not on his calendar.’

Bill Gates has been accused of cheating several times with his employees and outsiders. According to New York Times, the Microsoft founder has been asking employees out. He even emailed one for a date according to the report.

Vanity Fair also reported that many of the Microsoft employees were made to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) to prevent them talking about his management style.

‘For such a long time you were told: ‘You have an NDA. You can’t talk,’ said a former employee, who signed such an agreement.

