He’s Violent And He Left Me At Club Past Curfew Hours- Elodie Slams Ex-boyfriend Nviiri

Vlogger Elodie has come out to accuse ex-boyfriend Nviiri The Storyteller of being violent.

Elodie, who has dated the singer for less than six months, said that the Sol Generation signee left her in the club once even though it was past curfew hours.

She also accused him of slamming her on a table.

“Physical, mental, verbal and emotional abuse towards women is unacceptable. I want to make it clear that I am not dating Nviiri. We just met in Coast but the reason I left him is the same reason that has come up as we are ‘respectful friends’,” she said.

She went on:

“Yup. January 1st 2021. There are videos online of him slamming me against a table and leaving me and my baby cousins at a club past curfew. Cross-check with my ‘life is good’ highlights, the first video.”

She further said that she has been told to stop speaking to social media about the incident.

“I’ve hidden bruises from my past two relationships. I’ve felt stupid and have been undermined. I kept quiet, I’ve been told to stop speaking up on social media cause I’ll look like I’m ‘acting out’,” she said.

“I’ve been told that depression means you overact.. etc… all are total nonsense. I want men and women in my position to raise their voices! We may be small but our voices cannot be silenced.”

Even though the vlogger has insisted she wasn’t dating the singer, in May, Nviiri confirmed the two were an item.

“We have been friends for eight years. We kept our relationship a secret for months without telling people we were dating,” she said.

“We needed to understand ourselves, are we strong enough for the public because they can be ruthless.”Our decision was to keep it low until we were ready to announce it.

“It affects our brands in a way…will I still continue being Nviiri the ladies’ man, bwana pombe sigara, single man? Dynamics change. And for her, will she continue being the same role model? By the time people came to find out about it, we were already confident about our relationship.”