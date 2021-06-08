Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

He’s Violent And He Left Me At Club Past Curfew Hours- Elodie Slams Ex-boyfriend Nviiri

By

Published

elodie nviiri

Vlogger Elodie has come out to accuse ex-boyfriend Nviiri The Storyteller of being violent.

Elodie, who has dated the singer for less than six months, said that the Sol Generation signee left her in the club once even though it was past curfew hours.

She also accused him of slamming her on a table.

“Physical, mental, verbal and emotional abuse towards women is unacceptable. I want to make it clear that I am not dating Nviiri. We just met in Coast but the reason I left him is the same reason that has come up as we are ‘respectful friends’,” she said.

She went on:

“Yup. January 1st 2021. There are videos online of him slamming me against a table and leaving me and my baby cousins at a club past curfew. Cross-check with my ‘life is good’ highlights, the first video.”

READ ALSO: Webuye West ODM Chairman Ali Waziri Is Dead

eell

She further said that she has been told to stop speaking to social media about the incident.

“I’ve hidden bruises from my past two relationships. I’ve felt stupid and have been undermined. I kept quiet, I’ve been told to stop speaking up on social media cause I’ll look like I’m ‘acting out’,” she said.

“I’ve been told that depression means you overact.. etc… all are total nonsense. I want men and women in my position to raise their voices! We may be small but our voices cannot be silenced.”

Even though the vlogger has insisted she wasn’t dating the singer, in May, Nviiri confirmed the two were an item.

We have been friends for eight years. We kept our relationship a secret for months without telling people we were dating,” she said. 

“We needed to understand ourselves, are we strong enough for the public because they can be ruthless.”Our decision was to keep it low until we were ready to announce it.

“It affects our brands in a way…will I still continue being Nviiri the ladies’ man, bwana pombe sigara, single man? Dynamics change. And for her, will she continue being the same role model? By the time people came to find out about it, we were already confident about our relationship.”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019