Bishop beaten and humiliated by wife cries for help from Kenyans

KDRTV News-A famous Bishop from Nyamira County can’t hide his frustrations any longer as he narrates his ordeal in a tel a tel video recording he made as his wife threatened him.

It’s still a mystery to many people how the video was leaked online or the couple were acting a family life movie to teach their congregation.

The Pastor is heard telling and revealing to his wife the kind of a difficult lifestyle he is undergoing in his marriage. The man of the cloth claims that his wife of many years has denied him conjugal rights and does not even cook for him.

The man of the cloth is also lamenting on how the wife has threatened to give him one karate blow with a precise fly kick which can send him to the floor tumbling and completely finish him. She is actually seen throwing kicks in the air to scare her husband.

The couple has a good thriving church known as Faith Impact Ministries International and have sponsors from the USA and other donors across the globe who support their mission work.

The Pastor has claimed that any time his wife cooks at her own pleasure or when she decides to, she brings him corn meal(ugali) which is raw which is unmixed corn flour and water and not fit for human consumption. He also says that her fried eggs are the worst he has ever eaten because they are very dry and not tasty.

The wife is also a Bishop and a Co-founder in the same Church and always lays hands to the sick to be healed in their ministry.

In her facebook page she says that she’s a mother to three Children.

The Photos of the couple leading a prayer session in their church is telling a totally different story as they appear to be jolly and filled by the (Holy Spirit )

The Bishop has reached a tipping point and now wants the World to know the kind of frustrations he is been forced to bear with.

The online video has shocked very many people who have given different opinions some netizens are very angry with the actions of the wife while some men are not sure whether this Pastor is a man indeed.

The wife is heard telling her husband not to joke with her because he doesn’t understand where she originates from and he could have first consulted before marrying her because she’s a real fire!

The husband who is tensed but calm tells her to dare beat him which might land her in jail but that doesn’t scare her as she is ready to pounce on him.

