Blow for Raila as Anne Waiguru Jumps off BBI Train

(KDRTV) – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has joined the long list of Mt Kenya leaders developing cold feet on the BBI report.

Waiguru, once a vocal member of supporting the handshake initiative, has warned that the report might flop in Mt Kenya if people with divergent views are not allowed on board.

According to the Governor, the only way to give the report a chance is to avoid making it a competitive process and adopt a collaborative approach. This, Waiguru said, “will entail bringing onboard leaders with divergent views so that all leaders can own the document.”

The Governor also cast her doubts on the committee tasked with popularising the BBI report in the Mt Kenya region. She said the process can only be led by elected leaders in the region. The team is led by Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru.

“BBI is a political process that must be led by people the community recognizes as political influencers,” Waiguru said in an interview with the Standard.

The Governor just fell short of declaring that she had jumped off the BBI train.

There have been reports on social media that Waiguru is a target of an investigation by EACC after it emerged that she might be planning to withdraw her support for BBI.

Her sentiments come just days after Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata sent an explosive letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning him that at least 80% of Mt Kenya residents do not support BBI.

Kang’ata was castigated by among others, the President himself. But still, this hasn’t softened the resolve of those against BBI in the region.

There is a feeling among Mt Kenya leaders that the BBI proponents are plotting to elevate their opponents. Indeed, Kibiru claimed that they will be using politicians who lost in the 2017 elections to popularise the report.

This will be bad news to ODM leader Raila Odinga who is hoping to make inroads to Central Kenya through BBI.