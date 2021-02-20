Connect with us

Blow for Ruto as Mt Kenya Allies Decline to JoinWheelbarrow Party

ErMuP9BW4AAw7UF
Kimani Ichungwah and Susan Kihika

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s Mt Kenya allies are yet to pledge loyalty to the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The DP is having a hard time consolidating his support in the region with several Mt Kenya politicians advancing the Ideologies of another party.

Read Also: Inside Uhuru’s Plans to Tame Tanga Tanga Rebels

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici are popularizing their own political outfits.

Moses Kuria’s People Empowerment Party has been buoyed by last year’s win in the Gaturi Ward By-elections. Kuria has since fielded candidates in all the mini-polls including the suspended Nairobi Gubernatorial race.

The Wheelbarrow Party

On the other hand, Kiunjuri has been popularizing The Service Party (TSP) with plans to form a preelection pact with Ruto.

Mt Kenya MPs are said to be weary of the fallout between Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta. They believe they wouldn’t be here if Ruto had kept his URP intact.

KDRTV has also learned that the majority of Mt Kenya lawmakers are yet to formally withdraw their monthly contributions to the Jubilee Party.

Most Rift Valley MPs have written to the clerk of the national assembly asking to channel their contributions to the Kazi no Kazi initiative, which is part of UDA.

Read Also: Ruto – This is what I want more than Presidency

However, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichungwa and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika have fully embraced UDA.

