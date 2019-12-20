Connect with us
 

Ruto: This is What I want More than Presidency

Ruto at his Sugoi Home [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has downplayed reports that he is not in good terms with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While addressing Jubilee leaders drawn from Mt Kenya and Rift Valley, Ruto said that he understands the president very well because they have come a long way.

“I understand him because I know where we have come from and where we are headed… I  am sure that Kenya must change and I am committed to it, and I promise that it will change,” Ruto said.

The DP further revealed that the alliance between him and Uhuru in the runner up to the 2013 elections was never about winning. He said it was about eliminating hatred and tribalism in Kenyan politics.

“That was never our plan. We united because we wanted to eliminate hatred and tribal politics. Winning the election was just a bonus to the unity we had fostered,” he addressed.

More than 90 lawmakers from Mt Kenya attended the meeting. Elders drawn from the Kalenjin and Kikuyu communities were also at the meeting.

Ruto, whose push to succeed president Uhuru in 2022 is facing resistance from a faction of Jubilee Party which calls itself Kieleweke, said that he is more focused on ensuring a peaceful country than winning the elections. He said he will not be the reason why Kenyans will fight each other.

“I don’t want Kenyans to fight because of me. I don’t want this country to take the route where people lose lives because of any politician. That is how serious I am,” he said.

 

