Bobi Wine & Kizza Besigye in Kenya to Monitor Tuesday’s General Elections

Ugandan politicians Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine and Kizza Besigye are in the country to monitor Kenya’s August 9 elections.

Bobi Wine announced on social media on Sunday that he and Besigye are in Kenya as part of the Africa observation team.

“As part of our mission to observe the #KenyaDecides2022 this Tuesday, I was glad 2 meet & interact w/ Presidential Candidate Rt. Hon. @RailaOdinga. Another part of our team met w/ Candidate @WilliamsRuto. Wishing the great ppl of Kenya a free, fair, credible and peaceful election [sic],” Bobi wrote on Twitter.

A number of foreign observers have been stationed around different parts of Kenya in advance of Tuesday’s general election to witness the process.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) sent 24 election observers on a visit to 11 counties on Sunday.

The observers, who come from six IGAD member states and include officials of electoral authorities, will be based in Nairobi, Nyeri, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Kajiado, Kisumu, Kisii, Kakamega, Machakos, and Mombasa.

The Elections Observation Group (ELOG) said on Saturday that it will send 5,108 observers to polling stations across the country.

According to ELOG, 3,050 of them will be general observers, while 1,000 observers for the Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) will act as stationery observers on election day.

A joint election observation committee that will primarily be responsible for examining the General Election’s conduct has been formally commissioned by both the African Union (AU) and the Common Market for Southern and Eastern Africa (COMESA).

This is in keeping with the mandate of the regional organizations to support free and fair democratic elections throughout the African continent.

The joint mission consists of 90 observers chosen from different governments, member states, the Pan African Parliament, civil society organizations, academic institutions, and election management bodies throughout Africa.

The East African Community has also sent 52 observers under the direction of former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete.

