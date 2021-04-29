Body of Elijah Obuong, one of 4 people who disappeared in Kitengela found in murang’a mortuary

The body of Elijah Obuong, one of the four men who were earlier reported missing has been found.

The body of Elijah, who went missing on Monday, April 19, alongside three others was found in a mortuary in Murang’a.

KDRTV.co.ke had earlier reported how the four men went missing from Kitengela where they had met in a hotel.

Police reports indicated that Elijah Obuong’s body was discovered by a sand harvester near Mukungai River along Murang’a road.

The body was found on Tuesday, April 20, and taken to the mortuary.

Elijah’s brother Michael Amollo on Thursday, April 29, identified the body, which he said had no visible injuries.

“The body does not have any visible injuries, although we still don’t know who booked in the body at the facility,” Amollo said.

Daily Nation had reported that Elijah Obuong, 35, Brian Oduor, 36, Jack Ochieng, 37, and Benjamin Imbai, 30, were last seen on April 19 while having lunch together at a popular nyama choma joint, in a Kitengela club.

Earlier reports had also hinted that the quartet’s mobile phones went off at around 2.00 pm on the day they went missing.

The four went missing without a trace ever since until today when the body of one of them was found.

According to their families, the four were all working in their car hire business.

The families raised concerns that their folks may have been involved in a deal gone sour leading to their disappearance.

The families also disclosed that a mysterious man called Erico had reached out to them via social media and told them the location of a white Toyota Mark X car, which the four were using on that fateful day.

