Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Body of Elijah Obuong, one of 4 people who disappeared in Kitengela found in murang’a mortuary

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

Noma
Noma

The body of Elijah Obuong, one of the four men who were earlier reported missing has been found.

The body of Elijah, who went missing on Monday, April 19, alongside three others was found in a mortuary in Murang’a.

KDRTV.co.ke had earlier reported how the four men went missing from Kitengela where they had met in a hotel.

Police reports indicated that Elijah Obuong’s body was discovered by a sand harvester near Mukungai River along Murang’a road.

The body was found on Tuesday, April 20, and taken to the mortuary.

guys

READ ALSO: TPF Contestant Magdaline Calls Out Family Members For Accusing Her Of Witchcraft

Elijah’s brother Michael Amollo on Thursday, April 29, identified the body, which he said had no visible injuries.

“The body does not have any visible injuries, although we still don’t know who booked in the body at the facility,” Amollo said.

Daily Nation had reported that Elijah Obuong, 35, Brian Oduor, 36, Jack Ochieng, 37, and Benjamin Imbai, 30, were last seen on April 19 while having lunch together at a popular nyama choma joint, in a Kitengela club.

Earlier reports had also hinted that the quartet’s mobile phones went off at around 2.00 pm on the day they went missing.

2 Police Officers Arrested After Attempt To Rob Uber Driver

The four went missing without a trace ever since until today when the body of one of them was found.

According to their families, the four were all working in their car hire business.

The families raised concerns that their folks may have been involved in a deal gone sour leading to their disappearance.

The families also disclosed that a mysterious man called Erico had reached out to them via social media and told them the location of a white Toyota Mark X car, which the four were using on that fateful day.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021