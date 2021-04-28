Connect with us

TPF Contestant Magdaline Calls Out Family Members For Accusing Her Of Witchcraft

Former Tusker Project Fame contestant Magdaline Muckoya has called out her family members for spreading malicious information about her.

Muckoya, who has also been in top TV programs such as ‘The Presenter’ and Kenya’s Greatest Entertainer ‘Kenge’, says she’s broke but her family members won’t help her.

The singer says they have neglected her and accusing her of practicing witcraft.

“I have no other source of income and it is hell from my family members. I feel bad that with the passion I have, my family do not want to help me,” she said.

“They even told me that I have visited witchcraft. I am at a friend’s place with my child till I become stable.

The singer, who also hosted ‘The Ultimate Choir’, said that she needs helps because she can’t get a job and is currently staying with a friend.

“Brave face with Colgate smiles but broken shattered dreams under this melanin. My apologies to whom I have muted on, it’s not by choice. I have tried to pick my pieces and be a strong role model for my fast-growing princess, but in vain,” she said on social media.

“What is a great voice when no one appreciates to accept my CV for media or familiar jobs?

“What is a great voice with depth compositions when I have no finances for the studio? What is education for when my degree hasn’t landed me my dream job? What is the meaning of family when all I have faced my whole life is hell, insults, loneliness and rejection?”

Muckoya further revealed that friends have also ignored her now that she’s desperate.

“What magic is performed so the earth opens and swallows up a person, can it be performed asap and take me plus mine, for leaving her behind to this cruel, toxic world we call home is unimaginable?”

