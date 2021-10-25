Bottom-up! Ruto’s Juicy Promise To Sex Workers In Mtito Andei After Visiting Area Today

Deputy William Ruto has promised sex workers in Mtito Andei at least Ksh 1 million to facilitate their business.

The DP, while speaking to a mammoth crowd in his visit to Makueni County today, urged sex works to form a Sacco where he will boost them with Ksh 1 million to ensure they can grow.

The promise comes after sex workers appealed for the DP to release the ‘Hustlers Empowerment Fund’ that will focus on growing small businesses.

The Deputy President has drummed up support for the bottom-up economic model, saying it speaks the language of the common mwananchi.

“The Bottom-Up Economic Development Model is keen on promoting inclusive and sustainable growth through a robust framework that will foster enterprises in our country. This will enable millions of ordinary people earn a decent living,” he said.

Engaged small-scale businessmen and wananchi at Mtito Andei, Kambu, Machinery and Kinyambu markets in Kibwezi East, Makueni County. Leaders present were @GovernorNanok , MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), @NdindiNyoro (Kiharu), … pic.twitter.com/0ujMBcdvkg

