Boy With Fork Jembe Lodged In Skull Dies In Hospital

An incident of a two year old boy who was hit by a fork jembe caught the attention of many for most part of the day. The two-year-old boy underwent surgery at the Kenyatta National Hospital. Unluckily, the boy did not make it.

According to the reports, the boy was out playing with his friends and siblings today Tuesday 11 October when one of the children hit the little boy with the jembe while the mother was away.

When the boy got to the hospital, the KNH communications department in a statement stated fears that the boy was in danger and had to undergo delicate surgery at the facility.

“The patient had lost a lot of blood and as a result, the clotting process was not occurring as expected thereby delaying the surgical procedure as this would have been dangerous to the patient,” the statement reads.

“We thank you for your concern and we assure you that the child is under the best care by our teams,” it adds.

Sadly, it is reported that the boy passed on during surgery at the Kenyatta National Hospital. However, the mother blamed the hospital for the 24 hour surgery delay.

