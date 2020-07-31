Health
Brazil`s First Lady Contracts Coronavirus Weeks After Husband
(KDRTV)-Brazil`s First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVI-D19 days after Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro proclaimed that he had recovered from the respiratory disease
According to reports by presidents
team, Michelle is in good health and is being taken care of by the presidents medical team
According to reports obtained by KDRTV, Michelle tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, July 30, after visiting a public gathering with her husband a day before.
“She is in a state of good health and will follow all established protocols,” the Planalto Palace, the president’s official residence, said.
The first lady was last sported on Wednesday when she was together with his husband when they attended a meeting to deliberate on women in rural areas and indigenous communities
During the event, Mitchelle was seen wearing a face mask
According to Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has reported more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases with more than 90, 000 people dead
Despite the seemingly high rate of coronavirus infection in the country, Brazil had announced that it is set to lift international flights ban
KDRTV understands that the Brazilian president is the global loudest leader to despise the seriousness of coronavirus saying that the pandemic was exaggerated