(KDRTV)-Brazil`s First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVI-D19 days after Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro proclaimed that he had recovered from the respiratory disease

According to reports by presidents team, Michelle is in good health and is being taken care of by the president s medical team

According to reports obtained by KDRTV, Michelle tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, July 30, after visiting a public gathering with her husband a day before.

“She is in a state of good health and will follow all established protocols,” the Planalto Palace, the president’s official residence, said.

The first lady was last sported on Wednesday when she was together with his husband when they attended a meeting to deliberate on women in rural areas and indigenous communities

During the event, Mitchelle was seen wearing a face mask

According to Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has reported more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases with more than 90, 000 people dead

Despite the seemingly high rate of coronavirus infection in the country, Brazil had announced that it is set to lift international flights ban

KDRTV understands that the Brazilian president is the global loudest leader to despise the seriousness of coronavirus saying that the pandemic was exaggerated