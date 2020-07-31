Tell Kenyans Who Killed Msando – Chebukati Dares Roselyne Akombe

(KDRTV) – IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has claimed that former Commissioner Roselyne Akombe could have some knowledge on what led to the murder of Chris Msando.

Msando, the commission’s ICT Director, was found murdered in a thicket in Muguga Forest on 31, August 2017. This was barely a week to the 2017 elections. Three years later and nobody has been arrested over the gruesome murder.

On Wednesday, Akombe claimed that Msando was led to the slaughter by his colleagues at IEBC.

“Painful that instead, on this day 3 years ago, your own colleagues led you to the slaughterhouse. Like Judas, they sold you for thirty-cents. We will find justice for you, no matter how long it takes,” Akombe said in a tweet.

Chebukati says it is unfair for Akombe to accuse IEBC of having a role in Msando’s death. He questioned why she is coming out now and not in 2017 when the incident happened. He challenged her to provide investigating agencies with information to help unravel the murder.

“It appears there is something she knows which we don’t know. I believe she should provide that information to the investigative agencies. Perhaps it will help for the investigations to be completed,” Chebukati told a local daily.

Months after Msando’s death, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga; the antagonists in the 2017 elections, buried the hatchet and decided to work together in what is now famously called the handshake.

ODM had accused the government of killing Msando because they wanted to tamper with the elections. However, since the handshake, nobody talks about finding Msando’s killers. Everyone, including Msando’s widow Eva Buyu, seems to have moved on.

Akombe is the only interested in finding justice.