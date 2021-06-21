Breaking: Fly Over At Kangemi Along Waiyaki Way Collapses

A flyover under construction at Kangemi along Waiyaki Way has collapsed leaving several people buried and others with multiple injuries.
The flyover collapsed around 5:50 Pm and efforts to rescue workers trapped under the debris are ongoing.
Around four people are believed to be trapped. Four People have been successfully rescued.
Heavy traffic has also been reported along the busy Waiyaki way stretching all the from Westlands, ABC, Delloite and kangemi as efforts to save the situation are ongoing.
The flyover is part of the JKIA – Westlands Highway (Nairobi Expressway) Construction Project
