Breaking: Likoni Tragedy Retrieval Mission A Success, Bodies, Vehicle Recovered.

The recovery mission in the Likoni tragedy has been dubbed successful after 13 days.

The bodies of Miriam, aged 35 and her daughter Amanda, aged 4 have been retrieved together with the vehicle that plunged into the ocean.

The mission that started on Wednesday after the vehicle was located has finally been completed, with intense measures and care due to its fragility.

Following the identification of its location on Wednesday, the operation was expected to be concluded yesterday, although there were some wrangles and lack of understanding forcing the scheduling for today.

According to the Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna, the bodies have been retrieved and will be taken to the mortuary while the vehicle towed to the nearest police station.

“We will lift the vehicle, and the media will be allowed to take pictures. However you are not allowed to take any close pictures as they might cause harm to the family. The bodies will be removed and the car towed to the police station,” said Oguna.

This comes as a relief to the family who have been in distress for more than one week, and the public who had pledged to boycott tomorrow’s Madaraka Day celebrations until the bodies of the other, Miriam aged 35 and her daughter Amanda aged 4 were retrieved. This information was communicated through the divers who passed the message that the vehicle with similar resemblance had been spotted, with the Government Spokes person adding that there were still more processes to be undertaken before there was utmost certainty. Multi-agency teams comprising the Kenya Navy, Kenya Ferry Services, Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Maritime Authority, among others have been leading the recovery enjoined by private divers hired by the family The Government Spokesperson, Oguna, appraised the search teams that had been deployed in the area to orchestrate the operation and applauded their commitment together with passion to resolve the issue.

