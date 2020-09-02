Breaking! Moses Kuria Admitted in Hospital for 27 Days With COVID-19

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has announced that he has been battling COVID-19 for almost a month now.

In a Facebook post, the lawmaker said he has been admitted at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi for the last 27 days. He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant as the virus is real.

“I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that Corona Virus is real. The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard!” the lawmaker said in a post accompanied by several photos of himself receiving attention from medics.

The MP called on Kenyans to remember all the frontline workers fighting the virus. He said the time he has spent at the facility has made him realize the sacrifices that everyone working in hospitals from subordinates to doctors is making.

https://web.facebook.com/moses.kuria.140/posts/3305646279513058

“And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers- Not just doctors and nurses like but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to Corona Virus patients. If you are in a hospital bed- Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness first hand the amount of sacrifice they make amid vert difficult circumstances,” said Kuria.

“You learn to focus more on the virus and our front line workers, and less on sideshows. We shall overcome COVID-19.”

