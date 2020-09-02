Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

 
KDRTV FINAL 1 1

News

Breaking! Moses Kuria Admitted in Hospital for 27 Days With COVID-19

Avatar

By

Published

Moses Kuria
Moses Kuria

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has announced that he has been battling COVID-19 for almost a month now.

In a Facebook post, the lawmaker said he has been admitted at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi for the last 27 days. He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant as the virus is real.

“I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that Corona Virus is real. The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard!” the lawmaker said in a post accompanied by several photos of himself receiving attention from medics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Read Also: Moses Kuria Arrested For Beating Kiambu Woman

The MP called on Kenyans to remember all the frontline workers fighting the virus. He said the time he has spent at the facility has made him realize the sacrifices that everyone working in hospitals from subordinates to doctors is making.

https://web.facebook.com/moses.kuria.140/posts/3305646279513058

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers- Not just doctors and nurses like but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to Corona Virus patients. If you are in a hospital bed- Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness first hand the amount of sacrifice they make amid vert difficult circumstances,” said Kuria.

“You learn to focus more on the virus and our front line workers, and less on sideshows. We shall overcome COVID-19.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Obado Obado

Politics

Senators Move To Rescue Obado From Cruel Hands Of ODM

(KDRTV)-A segment of Senators has denounced the move by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party to impeach the embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado over...

7 hours ago

Life & Style

The Flamboyant Nairobi Guy Giving Ladies Sleepless Nights With His Lavish Lifestyle (PHOTOS)

(KDRTV) – There is a group on Facebook called Wanderlust Diaries that was created by some Kenyans with the aim of sharing their travel...

24 hours ago
Hussein and Janet Hussein and Janet

News

Janet Mbugua, Hussein Mohammed Sparks Rumors of TV Comeback with Teasing Photo

(KDRTV) – Former Citizen TV journalists Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohammed have sparked rumours that they could be planning a comeback on our screens...

5 hours ago
rutokuria rutokuria

Politics

William Ruto Accused Of Betraying Ailing Moses Kuria Despite The Gatundu South MP Supporting Him

(KDRTV) – Controversial Member of Parliament for Gatundu South Constituency, Moses Kuria has hit the headlines today after testing positive for COVID-19. The guy...

58 mins ago