Moses Kuria Arrested for Beating Kiambu Woman

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Kiambu Woman.

Kilimani OCPD Lucas Oigara has confirmed that the controversial legislator had been arrested in Westlands on Friday morning and is being held at the Kilimani Police Station.

“The police file on the MP’s case is ready, and he will be charged in court today (Friday, January 10) with assault and inflicting bodily harm on his victim,” Oigara told a local daily

BREAKING NEWS: Gatundu Member of Parliament Moses Kuria arrested over alleged assault on woman at Royal Media Services premises. #KTNNewsCentre pic.twitter.com/dGqGHeFsJg — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) January 10, 2020

Joyce Wanja said she was assaulted on December 8 last year at the RMS premises during a show she was invited to discuss BBI.

she asked Moses Kuria to retract some of the statements he had told women at a function to help orphans in Kiambu the previous week.

“He had made some statements that should have been made in front of children. When I told him that, he hit me with a fist and I fell down. I have recorded a statement,” she said.

Kuria had allegedly accused the women of wearing smelly panties. He also said most of the women were whores who could be bedded anywhere without shame.

I think it’s just basic common sense that Moses Kuria should not be allowed to assault women #ArrestMosesKuria pic.twitter.com/Q8QjiOZniG — PRETTY KENYAN 😍 (@PrettyKenyan10) January 10, 2020

She said she recorded a statement with the police, with a P3 form showing how she was assaulted but Kuria has not been arrested or summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

