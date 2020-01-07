BREAKING! Police Shoot two Terrorists after Killing 4 People

(KDRTV) – Kenyan police officers have gunned down two Al Shabaab terrorists in Garissa County, police spokesperson Charles Owino has said.

The incident happened at Saretho area near the Somalia border, at least 25 Kilometers from the Daadab Refugee Camp. Owino said the terrorists had killed four Kenyans and were attempting to destroy a communication mast.

“Two of the attackers have been killed,” Owino said. “They had killed four people and were now trying to destroy a communication mast when they were engaged by officers.”

Read Also: Did KDF Soldiers Die in the Lamu Al Shabaab Attack? Conflicting Reports Emerge

He further revealed that the more than 10 attackers were on a mission to cause mayhem in the remote village but their attempts were repulsed by police officers in the 5 Am incident.

Security has been beefed up in the region and across the country following recent attempted attacks on civilians and military bases in Kenya.

Read Also: High Alert as Al Shabaab Terrorists are Arrested in Laikipia, Eastleigh Airbases

Police have arrested at least four suspected terrorists around military bases within the past 48 hours.

On Sunday evening, a man was arrested while photographing the KDF Eastleigh Airbase in Nairobi.

Reports indicate the man was taking photos of the KDF base at different angles when officers pounced on him. Nairobi Police boss Phillip Ndolo said the Somali Canadian man is under interrogation.

Three other people were arrested in Nanyuki after attempting to gain access into a British Military camp in Laikipia.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases