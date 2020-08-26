News
BREAKING! Uhuru Extends Closure of Bars for 30 Days
(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the closure of bars for a further 30 days until the end of September due to COVID-19.
Speaking in his state of the nation address on Wednesday, the President, however, lifted the sale of alcohol in hotels and restaurants.
President Uhuru Kenyatta: Closure of bars and night clubs shall continue for a further next 30 days.
Ban of alcohol sale by restaurants with residents is hereby lifted pic.twitter.com/VLuhSGyK3a
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 26, 2020
He also extended the closure of hotels and restaurants for one hour from 7 PM to 8 PM.
Uhuru confirmed that the number of new cases in the country has reduced from a 13% positivity rate in June to 8% in August. He said it is possible to reduce this rate to 5%, which would allow for total reopening of the economy.
“Our positivity rate countrywide has fallen from a high of 13% in June to 8% in August. This means we have a chance of reaching a 5% positivity rate for a total reopening of our economy,” he said.
The President also extended the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew for another 30 days.