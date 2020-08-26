Connect with us

BREAKING! Uhuru Extends Closure of Bars for 30 Days

President Uhuru Hails Africa For COVID 19 Preparedness Says Is Best
(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the closure of bars for a further 30 days until the end of September due to COVID-19.

Speaking in his state of the nation address on Wednesday, the President, however, lifted the sale of alcohol in hotels and restaurants.

He also extended the closure of hotels and restaurants for one hour from 7 PM to 8 PM.

Uhuru confirmed that the number of new cases in the country has reduced from a 13% positivity rate in June to 8% in August. He said it is possible to reduce this rate to 5%, which would allow for total reopening of the economy.

“Our positivity rate countrywide has fallen from a high of 13% in June to 8% in August. This means we have a chance of reaching a 5% positivity rate for a total reopening of our economy,” he said.

The President also extended the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew for another 30 days.

 

 

