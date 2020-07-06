BREAKING! Uhuru Lifts Lockdown

Connect with us

Uhuru Lifts Lockdown

President Uhuru Hails Africa For COVID 19 Preparedness Says Is Best

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has lifted the lockdown on Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Mombasa and Mandera Counties from 4 AM on Tuesday.

However, Uhuru has extended the nationwide 9 PM- 4 AM for a further 30 days.

 

Uhuru also warned that the government will observe the patterns of interactions in the next 21 days and the country may be forced to return to lockdown at zero option if there will be a spike in the number of infections.

The President urged Kenyans to  avoid non-essential upcountry travel and also maintain social distancing, washing hands, sanitizing and be cautious when interacting with the elderly and those with a depressed immune system

Public service vehicles travelling into and out of regions that were previously under lockdown will require clearance from the Ministry of Health before resuming services.

