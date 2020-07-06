BREAKING! Uhuru Lifts Lockdown

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has lifted the lockdown on Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Mombasa and Mandera Counties from 4 AM on Tuesday.

However, Uhuru has extended the nationwide 9 PM- 4 AM for a further 30 days.

PRESIDENT KENYATTA announces end of cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera; nationwide night curfew extended by 30days pic.twitter.com/WDhuLzW9G5 — TheStarBreaking (@TheStarBreaking) July 6, 2020

Uhuru also warned that the government will observe the patterns of interactions in the next 21 days and the country may be forced to return to lockdown at zero option if there will be a spike in the number of infections.

The President urged Kenyans to avoid non-essential upcountry travel and also maintain social distancing, washing hands, sanitizing and be cautious when interacting with the elderly and those with a depressed immune system

Public service vehicles travelling into and out of regions that were previously under lockdown will require clearance from the Ministry of Health before resuming services.