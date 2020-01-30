Brilliant but Total Orphans in desperate need to get education lack fees one attempts suicide due to depression

Two very brilliant orphans Mr. Antony Shipiri and Steven Shipiri, from Kakamega County, Khwisero Constituency, Kisa North Ward, Mndombelwa location, are in desperate need to get education but no help is coming their way sooner as they lack fees to cater for their education in Kisii and Egerton Universities.

Mr.Antony Anyangu Shipiri studies at the Kisii University and is due to graduate but can’t continue with his studies because he lacks Kshs.135,000.00 to clear the remaining balance while his brother Mr.Steven Shipiri dropped out from Egerton University due to lack of fees, Steven scored a Mean grade of A-Minus in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education in the year 2010, but has been home after a short stint in Egerton University.

Their neighbors and relatives who are also poor have tried their level best to assist them plus funds from the government bursary kitty but it’s not enough to cater for their expenses in the colleges.

Luckily Antony who has struggled to raise fees in his entire college years, is yet to Complete his Clinical Medicine Degree, graduate and proceed to internship.

His college can’t be allow him to sit for his final exams without clearing the pending fees arrears totaling to Kshs.135,000.00 by June, 2020.

KDRTV News Desk got their pleas from well wishers who are highlighting their case and contacted the Universities the two Brothers are enrolled in to verify whether its true and have confirmed that the students are in need of help. Their details are available and can be shared with any well wishers if requested immediately via our email address [email protected] or + 1 952 261 2286.

Antony Shipiri can be reached at + 254 720333006

Mr.Steven, went into deep depression and some of his friends got alarmed that he was contemplating to commit suicide but he got some counselling and he’s now ready to go back to the University and continue with his education if he can find financial assistance from well wishers.

