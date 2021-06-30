Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Canada Heatwave: At Least 230 Deaths Reported Since Friday

More deaths recorded in British Columbia and Vancouver. North-west area of the US is also affected by heatwave

By

Published

Historic heatwave in Canada are affiliated to 233 deaths
Historic heatwave in Canada are affiliated to 233 deaths

KDRTV NEWS: More than 230 people have died in British Columbia, Canada since Friday as a historic heat wave brought record-high temperatures, officials reports on Tuesday.

The British Columbia coroner has to prefer the situation as “unprecedented time.”

“Since the onset of the heat wave late last week, the BC Coroners Service has experienced a significant increase in deaths reported where it is suspected that extreme heat has been contributory,” Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement.

KDRTV has established that the number of deaths is expected to increase and the authorities say that they will continue to give updates.

The Coroners are currently working round the clock to gather information to determine if heatwave was the cause of the deaths.

“Environmental heat exposure can lead to severe or fatal results, particularly in older people, infants and young children and those with chronic illnesses,” the statement added.

High deaths have been also reported in Vancouver and neighboring Burnaby and Surrey.

The authorities are continuing to records deaths in various areas and many of them are attributed to the historic heatwave.

Canada has broken its temperature record for three consecutive days with higher temperatures in British Columbia.

Reports also indicate that high records of temperature have also been recorded in the northwest US.

The most affected population is the elderly

Follow for more updates…

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019