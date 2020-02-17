Carry Your Own Cross and Stop Diversionary tactics Department of Defense tell Ruto

KDRTV-Kenyans should treat rumors and finger pointing towards the Kenya defense forces as the sole executor of the fake arms procurement scandal as lies being peddled by people who should be telling Kenyans what they know about the alleged scandals.

The complainants have never interacted with any representative from the Department of Defense

The Complainants have never visited the Department of defense

The Department of Defense has an elaborate and well laid down procurement procedures – Bogita Ongeri-KDF Spokesperson

The Kenya Defense forces have issued a statement on the military arms and equipment scandal from Poland distancing itself from the scandal through a strongly worded document which in essence is targeting the Deputy President Dr. Ruto’s allegations that the CID should look for evidence from the Department of Defense because the equipment were to be used by them.

In terse memo to the media houses the Kenya Defense forces Spokesperson Dr.Bogita Ongeri, said that the Kenyan Military is a disciplined force and cannot flout procurement rules and use politicians to negotiate or procure for them equipment which they don’t even know how to use. So Kenyans should treat Dr.Ruto’s claims as pure lies that are basically a diversionary tactic.

The Deputy President had twitted earlier claiming that if Kenyans want to know the truth then the Department of Defense are better placed to answer the scandal not his office where he says the Investors spent only a record 23 minutes. So, there was no way the scandal could have executed in his office.

Kenyans on social media, TV and Radio interviews have lambasted Dr.William Ruto and called on him to reveal to Kenyans what he knows about the deal. Which he has tried to distance himself from but unfortunately, it’s alleged that all evidence and execution of the scam points fingers to his Harambee Annex office.

The military Scam has taken the nation by storm as the Kitui Governor Hon.Charity Ngilu has told the Deputy President to step aside to allow for proper investigation to take place rather than trying to defend himself on twitter and on social media forums.

Kieleweke Wing of the Jubilee Party has found fodder and are calling for the sacking, resignation or impeachment of the Deputy President because his office has become a crime scene and Dr. Ruto ,they claim can’t be trusted with leadership because of high level corruption scandals that are being coined and then executed in his office in Harambee Annex.