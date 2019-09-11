CBK Appeals Public To Remind Grannies Of September Deadline For Old Ksh1,000 Currency Notes

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has asked Kenyans to remind their mothers and grandmothers of the nearing September 30, old Ksh1,000 currency exchange deadline.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, CBK, affirmed that after the deadline all the old Ksh1,000 notes will be worthless.

In part, the tweet read: “Our mothers and grandmothers are epic savers. They may have some money around their homes. Please check on them and remind them of the deadline of September 30 for exchanging the older KSh 1000 notes.”

It is widely known that African mothers and grandmothers are great savers of money within their houses hence the appeal message.

Someone sent us this picture, which she took after she visited her mother. Our mothers and grandmothers are epic savers. They may have some money around their homes. Please check on them and remind them of the deadline of September 30 for exchanging the older KSh 1000 notes. pic.twitter.com/8PK8OV2vNP — Central Bank of Kenya (@CBKKenya) September 11, 2019

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Njoroge urged all Kenyans holding the old notes to make haste before the window period expires as CBK will make it impossible for anyone to exchange the money after the deadline.

Already the new currency notes, which were launched in June during the Mashujaa fete in Narok, are in circulation.

It’s at the same function that CBK announced that the old Ksh1000 banknotes will become obsolete on October 1.

Njoroge has been on a country-wide sensitization on the new currency notes from last month.

