News

Central Bank Governor Exposes What He Was Told Do Towards the End of Uhuru’s Tenure

cbk

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge has revealed that some people persuaded him into doing illegal deals towards the end of Uhuru’s term.

Speaking on Monday September 19 during the National Assembly induction at Safari Park Hotel, Njoroge claimed that individuals wanted to bring back the famous Goldenberg scandal but their attempts failed. 

“In the last 3 months , there are people who tried to bring us back to Goldenberg. I don’t want to get into the details because they will need proof and I am not DCI,” he said.

The CBK Governor also stated that all is well as a new government is now in place. 

“We have some rogue traders, in particular banks. They are working to do their thing. We want after those. And we have went after them. I think you cannot kill every mosquito in the room but you have to deal with it,” he said.

“We were in a particular season, everything was about politics. Now that we are in another season I can assure you that sanity has returned after the announcement of presidential results and the declaration of the Supreme Court of Kenya,” Njoroge said. 

The Goldenberg scam was a political scandal in 1990’s in which the Kenyan government was exposed to have substantially subsidized gold exports by paying Goldenberg International 35 percent more than their foreign currency earnings.

Although it notionally appears that the scheme was intended to earn hard currency for the country, it is estimated to have cost Kenya the equivalent of more than 10% of the country’s annual gross domestic product, and it is possible that no or minimal amounts of gold were actually exported.

Former President the Late Daniel Arap Moi and the Late Mwai Kibaki together with Kamleshi Patini were implicated in scandal. 

Also Read: DP Gachagua Reveals How Long it Will take to Fix the Kenyan Economy

