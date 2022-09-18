Connect with us

DP Gachagua Reveals How Long it Will take to Fix the Kenyan Economy

20220918 140820

Photo of President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that the country is broke and it will take them some time to fix the problem.

Speaking in an interview with NTV on Sunday September 18, Gachagua stated that it will take about two to three months to get the country back on track.

The second in command also asked Kenyans to be patient with the new government adding that they did not expect to find the country in the current financial state.

“The situation is very bad. There is no money in the treasury. And the little that we are collecting goes to payment of salaries,” he said. 

“We need to do a lot to boost production. We must spend a lot of time and money on agriculture and that is the way to go. And I can tell the people of Kenya in another 2-3 months they will start seeing things picking up.” The DP added. 

On the price on the maize floor the Deputy President stated that the new government had inherited a Ksh 8 billion worth of pending bills from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, meant for the subsidy that ended in August.

“We will not pay bills without verification. They are telling us they have pending bills of Ksh8 billion yet nobody ever saw the unga. It was all theft – a few traders colluding with a few government officials took advantage of the subsidy,” he stated.

His remarks come as the public puts pressure on the new government to lower maize flour prices. Kenyans are also dealing with high fuel prices as a result of an increase in pump prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Also Read: Inside Military Chopper That Flew President Ruto to Naivasha Today

