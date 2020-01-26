On Sunday, China expanded its travel restrictions so as to contain the spread of the deadly virus that has now killed 56 people with 2000 being infected. Citizens of the United States as well as France is being evacuated from the quarantined city of Hubei.

In attempts of slowing down the respiratory illness, China has locked down the province of Hubei, an operation that has affected millions of citizens.

With the virus being thought to have originated from animals, it was announced by officials that the sale of wildlife in China has been banned.

Officials believe that the incubation period for the virus in an infected person is fourteen days before the symptoms begin to appear. China National Health commission reported that as of Saturday there were 1975 cases and 2684 suspected cases.

There have been a small number of reported cases in the Asian nations with more cases of the respiratory illness being confirmed in Japan, Taiwan,Nepal, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia,France and the United States.

Normally, China would be celebrating the Lunar New year holiday this week but as of Sunday a new restriction has banned banned most road traffic.

A Bangladeshi doctoral candidate residing in Wahun reported that the once bustling city looks like a ghost town. All the shops have been shut down and with no taxis on the road, volunteers are driving the sick to the hospitals.

Starting Friday, long distances bus services into and out of Beijing have been suspended. This suspension goes out to the entire eastern province of Shandong.

After two cases being detected in the southern city of Shantau, it was announced that vehicles had been banned from entering the area. The decision was later reversed by the authorities.

Domestic trips in the city had been paralyzed since Friday and as of Monday, overseas Chinese trips will be halted.

The death of an 88-year old man in Shanghai is the first death reported outside of Wahun. The government said that most deaths involved the elderly or those whose immunity had been weakened by pre -existing health conditions.

So as to ease the pressure on hospitals, the government is having every contractor in the country work on a virus-focused field hospital which should be ready within a fortnight.